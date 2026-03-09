Sundargarh: Police claimed to have foiled a ganja smuggling attempt and seized more than one quintal of the contraband from a truck during a crackdown on the illegal drug trade in Odisha's in Sundargarh district. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the smuggling operation. The accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar and Virendra Pal, both residents of Punjab. Police also seized three mobile phones and ₹6,100 in cash from their possession.

As per reports, Sundargarh Town Police, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted a truck suspected of transporting ganja while it was travelling towards Rourkela from Sambalpur.

Contraband worth around ₹30 lakh being smuggled to Ludhiana

Preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment was being transported from Boudh district in Odisha to Ludhiana in Punjab. The estimated market value of the seized ganja is around ₹30 lakh. During the search, police recovered 1 quintal, 46 kg and 300 grams of ganja hidden inside eight sacks placed among bags of cashew shells.

Official sources said police had received prior information about the illegal transportation of ganja, following which the vehicle was intercepted and searched. Sundargarh SP Amritpal Kaur confirmed the crackdown and informed that further investigation is underway to trace other links in the smuggling network.

