Koraput: Police have seized more than 1,800 litres of cannabis oil worth crores and dismantled an inter-state illegal production unit operating in a remote forest area of Odisha's Koraput district. Several temporary manufacturing setups, equipment, and materials used in the production process were also recovered and destroyed during the operation.

As per reports, the illegal unit was functioning in a highly inaccessible and dense forest region near the Jalaput Reservoir which comes under the jurisdiction of Padua police station, along the Odisha–Andhra Pradesh border.

One quintal ganja seized in addition

According to official sources, the estimated market value of the seized hashish oil is around ₹200 crore. In addition, police also confiscated approximately one quintal of ganja, valued at nearly ₹5 crore in the illegal market. The location’s difficult terrain and the ability to quickly assemble and dismantle the makeshift production units had earlier posed significant challenges to law enforcement agencies during raids.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of Koraput SP based on precise intelligence inputs. Authorities have stated that further investigation is underway to trace the network involved in the inter-state drug trade.

