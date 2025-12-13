Laxmipur/Koraput: In a shocking incident exposing serious lapses in food safety standards of public educational institutions, more than 50 students of a government school were taken ill due to suspected food poisoning in Odisha's Koraput district. The incident, which was reported in Banshaput Upper Primary School under Narayanpatna Block, has once again raised grave concerns over monitoring of mid-day meals and hostel food quality in State-run learning centres.

As per preliminary reports, the students fell ill after allegedly consuming stale and unhygienic rice served at the school hostel.

On getting information about the mass illness, a medical team from the Narayanpatna health department rushed to the hostel and initiated emergency treatment, while anxious parents and locals questioned the negligence that led to such a health scare. Later, allegations surfaced that a dead lizard had contaminated the food onsumed by the children. Investigation into the incident is underway.

Recurring incidents expose systemic lapses

The incident comes close on the heels of a similar incident where around 41 inmates of PM Shri School hostel in Siribeda fell sick after having their dinner. Around 35 of them were hospitalised after the students informed the hostel warden. They were later shifted to Borigumma Medical Centre for treatment.

In a related development, 11 female students of a private junior college were hospitalised after having contaminated food at the hostel. They were admitted in SLN Medical College and Hospital in Koraput.

