Angul/Dhenkanal: Panic gripped local residents after three members of a family died under mysterious circumstances while undergoing treatment in Angul district of Odisha. The deceased—a woman and her two sons—succumbed while undergoing treatment at the Angul District Headquarters Hospital. They were identified as Golap Sahu, her elder son Bharat Sahu and younger son Litu Sahu, residents of Asanabani village under Kantabania police limits of Dhenkanal district. The trio had been admitted in critical condition on Saturday morning. Though the exact reason behind the deaths is still under investigation, it is suspected that food poisoning could have led to the multiple fatalities.

Victims fall critically ill overnight

According to preliminary reports, Golap and her two sons had chicken, spinach and rice for dinner. However, their health condition suddenly deteriorated in the night. In the morning, they were found seriously ill and did not respond despite repeated attempts to wake them.

Family members and neighbors rushed them to the Angul District Headquarters Hospital. However, despite timely intervention by medical staff, the three of them died during treatment. Official sources said probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the illness leading to the casualties.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the village, with grieving relatives and shocked residents demanding clarity on the cause of the deaths. Police said a detailed inquiry is underway.

