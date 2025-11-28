Dhenkanal: In a tragic mishap, three youths died in a road accident on NH 55 in Odisha's Dhenkanal district today. The hit-and-run took place late near Kalyani Gas Agency in Govindpur area post midnight.

Preliminary reports indicated that the trio was travelling in a scooty when an unidentified vehicle struck and ran over them at around 2 am. The fatal crash led to their death on the spot while the accused driver fled the scene immediately after the incident.

It is still unknown whether the two-wheeler was hit by a car or a heavy vehicle.

Deceased suspected to be from Mahanaga area

As per initial probe, the youths were aged between 25-30 years. The two-wheeler bore registration number from Mahanaga which indicated that the deceased were possibly from that area.

Their bodies were taken to the district headquarters hospital for further examination. The exact cause of death will be established after autopsy. Efforts are on to establish the identities of the youths and get in touch with their families. A team is scanning CCTV footage of the area to track the accused driver and the vehicle involved in the accident, official sources informed.

Following the incident, irate locals demanded stricter rules for road safety and justice for the aggrieved families. A pall of gloom descended on the area as news about the accident spread.

