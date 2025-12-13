Bhubaneswar: Attending the Cold Storage Conclave and Buyer–Seller Meet 2025 in Bhubaneswar, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment K.V. Singh Deo said the government plans to set up cold storage units in 58 sub-divisions across the state at a total cost of ₹252 crore. The project is targeted for execution by the 2029–30 financial year.

The Cold Storage Conclave and Buyer–Seller Meet 2025, organised by APICOL in association with ASSOCHAM, brought together policymakers, industry leaders, agri-entrepreneurs, farmer groups, financial institutions and technology providers.

The Deputy Chief Minister inaugurated the exhibition, visited stalls showcasing Odisha’s agri-horticultural potential, and distributed approval letters to beneficiaries of cold storage projects during the inaugural session.

“The state government is committed to creating an enabling ecosystem for investment, innovation and inclusive growth in agriculture and allied sectors,” Singh Deo said.

He highlighted key policy interventions, including capital investment subsidies and interest reimbursement, aimed at reviving defunct cold storage units and ensuring the long-term viability of new projects. Urging banks, industry associations, technology providers and large buyers to work closely with farmers and entrepreneurs, he stressed that strong collaboration across the value chain is critical to unlocking the sector’s full potential.

Principal Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Arabinda Kumar Padhee, said Odisha is transitioning towards market-led agriculture. He noted the state has been a rice-surplus region for the last 16–17 years, supplying rice to more than 12 states, and produced nearly 15 million tonnes of foodgrains along with an equal volume of horticultural produce in the last agricultural year.

Proposals already received

With more than 15 proposals already received and several investors setting up units, Padhee reiterated the government would act as a facilitator rather than an operator, encouraging private sector participation. He also emphasised the need for ancillary industries, energy efficiency, and closer integration of agri-marketing with production to reduce post-harvest losses and improve farmer incomes.

ASSOCHAM Odisha Chairman (Mining, Steel and Agri Council) and SNM Group Managing Director Prabodh Mohanty said Odisha’s next phase of growth would depend on modernising post-harvest logistics and processing. He called for integrated cold storage solutions with pre-cooling facilities, digital quality tracking, grading and sorting mechanisms, and access to organised buyers, adding that market predictability and long-term procurement commitments are essential to attract private investment.

The conclave also featured panel discussions on scaling supply chains in Odisha, access to markets, branding and financing rural enterprises, and strengthening cold chain infrastructure and market linkages.

The Buyer–Seller Meet emerged as a key highlight, providing a platform to connect producers, farmer producer organisations (FPOs), self-help groups (SHGs) and entrepreneurs with national buyers from the retail, export and e-commerce sectors. A parallel exhibition showcased GI-tagged cashews, honey, spices, mushrooms and exotic vegetables, enabling direct business interactions and potential trade partnerships.