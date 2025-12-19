Cuttack: A minor girl, allegedly raped several months ago, was rescued along with her newborn following a raid conducted by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) at a private hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack district. A Class 10 student, the 14 year-old teen had delivered a few days back. The matter came to light after CWC members got a tip-off and raided the hospital along with the local police.

Preliminary probe revealed that the girl had been admitted to a private hospital in Pratapnagari under Cuttack Sadar police limits on November 15 after her family noticed some unsual physical changes and suspected a pregnancy.

After an ultrasound confirmation, the minor disclosed that she had been abducted and raped. As per her claims, the girl, a resident of Khuntakata area under Maniabandha police limits, was returning home from school on her bicycle a few months ago when two men intercepted her near Rengali Bridge. She was forcibly taken under the bridge, where one of the men raped her. Traumatised and fearful, the minor had not disclosed the ordeal to her family at the time.

Following medical advice, she was admitted to the same facility around 2.40 am on December 14 where she delivered a baby boy in the early hours.

Police launch probe into assault case

After receiving a tip-off, the CWC directed a special administrative team and the Sadar Police to raid the hospital. Both the minor mother and the newborn were rescued during the operation. Due to health complications, the infant was immediately shifted to Sishu Bhawan (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics) for intensive care.

Officials said the survivor’s statement was recorded and she was medically examined at the district headquarters hospital before being shifted to the Basundhara Open Shelter Home. An attendant has been deputed by Basundhara to look after the infant at Sishu Bhawan.

Police have registered a case and launched a probe to trace the accused.

