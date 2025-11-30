Cuttack: In welcome news for cricket fans, the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) announced online ticket sales for the India vs South Africa T20 International match will begin tomorrow.

The high-profile clash is scheduled to be held at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on December 9.

According to OCA office-bearers, 2,000 tickets will be available for purchase online, while 10,000 tickets will be sold through physical counters. Counter sales will commence on December 5 at six designated ticket counters at the stadium.

The OCA also said tickets will be distributed to its affiliated organisations on December 3 and 4.

Meanwhile, to ensure smooth conduct of the match, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has already chaired a high-level review meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan to oversee the preparations.