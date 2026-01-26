Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government showcased a tableau themed ‘Women in Transport Sector’ during the state-level Republic Day celebrations at Mahatma Gandhi Marg on Monday, highlighting Nari Shakti and the inspiring journey of a woman locomotive pilot from Sundargarh district.

From rural hardship to Railway service

The tableau featured the life and achievements of 41-year-old Munni Tigga from Hatibari village in Sundargarh, who has been serving as a freight train driver for the past 14 years, defying social barriers, economic hardship and gender stereotypes.

Early academic brilliance, financial struggles

Born into a farming family, Tigga topped her batch in 2002 while studying at Kumjharia Girls’ High School. However, financial constraints forced her to abandon plans for higher education, as her father struggled to meet the basic needs of his seven children.

Years of labour and relentless determination

With limited resources, Tigga assisted her father in farming before taking up work as a labourer at a private factory located over 13 kilometres from her village. She recalled cycling to work in the early hours each day, often navigating poor road conditions, and returning home late in the evening.

Second chance at education

A visit to her elder sister’s home in Rourkela in 2004 reignited Tigga’s desire to study. She enrolled in Plus II Science at SG Women’s College, but personal challenges led to her failing the examinations two years later, leaving her emotionally distressed.

Turning point through technical training

Encouraged by students preparing for competitive examinations near her sister’s residence, Tigga decided to appear for railway recruitment tests. In 2006, she secured admission to a government ITI in Bargarh, marking a decisive turning point in her life.

Railway career and professional growth

After completing her technical training, Tigga cleared railway examinations across multiple zones and joined the Railways as an assistant loco pilot in November 2011. She was promoted to loco pilot in 2016 and currently operates goods trains between Palasa in Andhra Pradesh and Khurda in Odisha.

Message of empowerment

Married in 2013, Tigga is now a mother of two. Emphasising the importance of education, she said providing quality education to her children remains her top priority. Urging women to pursue their aspirations, she called on them not to succumb to societal pressures, asserting that perseverance and self-belief can transform lives.