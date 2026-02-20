Bhubaneswar: Even as the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) claims to be investing crores in the renovation of temple tanks across the Odisha capital, residents of Old Bhubaneswar have been compelled to act on their own to revive the historic Nandakishore Pushkarini.

Located near Garage Chhak in Nandakishore Nagar under Ward No. 59, the centuries-old water body had remained in a neglected state for over two decades, filled with silt, weeds and accumulated garbage. Residents say that despite submitting several written complaints to the BMC Commissioner, no significant cleaning or restoration work was undertaken.

Eventually, residents collected contributions and organised a three-day cleanup drive to remove the waste and restore basic cleanliness at the Pushkarini.

Court Order Yet to Translate into Action

The matter had previously been taken up before the Orissa High Court in 2018 through a petition seeking restoration of the historic tank. The court directed the BMC Commissioner to initiate steps for its revival. Residents, however, state that the directive has yet to translate into visible action on the ground.

Members of the Ekamra Jana Jagarana Manch have voiced concerns that continued neglect of the water body has affected both its heritage significance and the surrounding environment. They point out that stagnant water and accumulated waste have created conditions conducive to mosquito breeding, leading to an increase in dengue cases in the area.

Assurance After Public Initiative

Ironically, three days after the citizen-led cleanup, Commissioner Chanchal Rana visited Old Bhubaneswar along with senior officials and inspected the Pushkarini. During the visit, residents reiterated their demand for comprehensive restoration and long-term maintenance. The Commissioner has assured that necessary measures would be taken for the proper redevelopment and preservation of the historic tank.

The episode underscores a growing disconnect between sanctioned civic projects and their execution at the grassroots level — with citizens once again stepping in to protect their heritage where official systems appear to have fallen short.

