Bhubaneswar: In a major milestone for wildlife conservation in western Odisha, the Sambalpur Zoo and Conservation Centre in Motijharan is set to receive four Royal Bengal Tigers for the first time.

Central Zoo Authority Approves Transfer of Four Tigers

The Central Zoo Authority under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has approved the proposal, paving the way for the big cats to become the newest attraction at the zoo.

Foundation Stone for Tiger Enclosure to Be Laid on Monday

A state-of-the-art 1,500 sq. metre tiger enclosure will be developed to house the tigers. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the facility on Monday.

In addition to tigers, the zoo will also introduce mugger and gharial crocodile species, for which a dedicated enclosure will be constructed.

Sambalpur Deer Park Granted Zoo Status in 2023

Sambalpur Deer Park received official zoo status in 2023 and currently houses 17 wildlife species, including a leopard.

The addition of large carnivores and reptiles is expected to significantly enhance the zoo’s conservation role and visitor appeal.