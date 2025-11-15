Bhubaneswar: The Commerce and Transport Department today convened a meeting with SLBC member banks for smooth implementation of AMA SuVahak scheme for women in Odisha.

The meeting was chaired by Commerce and Transport Department Principal Secretary Usha Padhee. Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur and representatives of leading public and private sector banks attended the meeting.

AMA SuVahak is a transformative empowerment-linked livelihood initiative aimed at bringing gender balance to the driving profession, promoting women entrepreneurship, and ensuring safe, dignified mobility in Odisha, said Padhee.

She urged banks to adopt fast-track loan processing, simplified documentation, and dedicated facilitation desks to support women beneficiaries.

Benefits and eligibility criteria of AMA SuVahak scheme

Thakur highlighted that the scheme offers interest-free loans for purchasing four-wheelers (LMVs), along with assistance for licensing, structured driving training, and entrepreneurship opportunities through the Odisha Yatri platform. He assured full cooperation from the Transport Department and district authorities for smooth implementation of the scheme.

In the meeting, Banks expressed their support towards the scheme and agreed to extend financing through target-based loan sanctions, simplified norms, and actionable steps to ensure timely disbursal and improved outreach.

The scheme aims to create 1,100 AMA SuVahaks over four years—200 in 2025–26, 250 in 2026–27, 300 in 2027–28, and 350 in 2028–29. Eligible women must be 21–40 years old, with annual family income below Rs 3 lakh, and trained at any of the four Institutes of Driving Training & Research (IDTRs) in Odisha.

The state government will provide 10 per cent as down payment, pay interest during the three-month moratorium, cover CGTMSE charges, and bear the annual interest, in addition to offering handholding support to ensure regular engagement of vehicles.

AMA SuVahak will not only ensure financial independence for women but also build a new cadre of skilled women drivers, contributing to safer mobility and inclusive economic growth across Odisha, said the state government.