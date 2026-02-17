Targets higher income, green energy, education reforms and inclusive growth

Bhubaneswar: The Budget Session of the Odisha State Legislative Assembly began with an extensive address by Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, outlining the state government’s long-term vision for inclusive growth, economic transformation and social development by 2047.

The Governor said Odisha aims to raise per capita income from Rs 1.8 lakh to Rs 32 lakh by 2047, reduce multidimensional poverty to below 5 per cent, increase women’s workforce participation to 70 per cent and raise life expectancy beyond 80 years.

Renewable Energy, Industry and Infrastructure Push

Highlighting Odisha’s commitment to climate action, the Governor said the state plans to install 10 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 through solar, wind and advanced energy storage to meet net-zero goals.

Odisha continues to lead India’s steel sector, with 55 operational steel plants having a combined capacity of 45.62 million tonnes, accounting for 23 per cent of national production. The state is preparing to supply 100 million tonnes of steel by 2030.

In 2025 alone, 85 industrial projects were inaugurated or grounded, generating 1.65 lakh jobs, while 343 large industrial projects approved during the year have the potential to create 4.65 lakh employment opportunities.

Education Reforms and School Infrastructure Expansion

The Governor announced the launch of the Aspirational Godabarish Adarsha Primary School Scheme, under which Rs 12,000 crore will be spent over four years to upgrade 2,200 schools with modern classrooms, digital tools and sports facilities.

Under the National Education Policy, the age of admission to Class I has been fixed at 6+ years. More than 45,000 pre-primary “Shishu Batika” classes have been introduced, enrolling nearly 3.2 lakh children aged 5–6.

The state adopted the National Curriculum Framework with local contextualisation in January 2025, with revised textbooks to be implemented from Classes I to VIII from the 2026–27 academic year.

Welfare, Women Empowerment and Social Security

The government reported major gains in women empowerment, having created over 16.42 lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis’ since assuming office. Under the Subhadra scheme, more than Rs 1,500 crore has been disbursed to over one crore women beneficiaries.

Under the Mamata scheme, Rs 3,767 crore has been transferred directly to 68.42 lakh pregnant and lactating women, with plans to integrate it with the PM Matru Vandana Yojana from April 1, 2025.

Scholarship support has been expanded, with Rs 760 crore sanctioned for pre-matric scholarships and Rs 532 crore for post-matric scholarships for SC, ST, OBC and EBC students in 2025–26.

Agriculture, Food Security and Rural Development

Farmers’ incomes have increased through schemes such as Samruddha Krushak Yojana and CM Kisan, with over Rs 8,000 crore spent on income support. Crop production touched a record 150.48 lakh metric tonnes in 2024–25, nearly three times higher than in 2000–01.

More than 6.40 lakh new beneficiaries have been added to food security schemes, while the state continues to distribute rice to over 12.36 lakh families under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana.

Law and Order, Governance and Public Services

The Governor said Maoist activity is steadily declining, with 48 Maoists neutralised, 78 arrested and 82 surrendered in the last five years. Crackdowns on illicit liquor and narcotics have led to thousands of arrests.

The Chief Minister’s grievance cell resolved 94 per cent of complaints received between June 2024 and December 2025. Infrastructure development remains a focus, with 648 roads spanning 2,711 km planned this year and multiple mega drinking water projects nearing completion.

Congress Questions Government Claims

However, the address sparked sharp criticism from the opposition. Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam alleged contradictions between the Governor’s speech and the government’s actions.

“The Governor says paddy is being procured at Rs 3,100 per quintal, while the government earlier spoke of procurement limits. SC/ST scholarships in higher education are not reaching students, roads remain poorly built, and anganwadi centres face serious problems,” Kadam said, accusing the BJP government of fostering divisive politics.

The Budget Session is expected to witness intense debates as the government defends its development roadmap and the opposition challenges its implementation on the ground.