Bhubaneswar: Odisha woke up to another chilly morning on Monday as several parts of the state recorded temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius. Interior and western districts continued to face intense cold, with Phulbani emerging as the coldest at 7.2 degrees.

Interior belts continue to freeze

Many pockets in Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Kalahandi and Koraput regions reported low temperatures. Jharsuguda recorded 7.4 degrees, followed by Daringbadi at 7.5 degrees and Rourkela at 7.6 degrees. Temperatures remained below 9 degrees in Angul at 8.8 degrees and Bhawanipatna at 9.0 degrees.

The cold conditions extended to other regions as well. Nabarangpur stood at 10.0 degrees, Keonjhar and Sonepur at 10.2 degrees, Koraput at 10.5 degrees, Bolangir at 10.8 degrees and Boudh at 11.2 degrees. Dhenkanal registered 11.3 degrees and Baripada 11.6 degrees.

Sambalpur recorded 12.0 degrees, Bhubaneswar and Hirakud 12.1 degrees, Cuttack 12.4 degrees and Rayagada 12.6 degrees. Titilagarh and Nuapada recorded 13.0 degrees, while Khordha marked 13.5 degrees.

In coastal pockets, Jagatsinghpur logged 13.6 degrees, Kendrapada 13.8 degrees, Balasore 13.7 degrees, Bhadrak, Chandbali and Paradip 14.5 degrees each. Malkangiri and Jajpur stood at 14.0 degrees, followed by Nayagarh and Deogarh at 14.2 degrees. Chhatrapur recorded 15.8 degrees, while Gopalpur and Paralakhemundi posted 15.0 degrees. Puri remained comparatively warmer at 16.8 degrees.

IMD issues Dense Fog Warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Warning for several districts in the state. Dense fog is likely at one or two places in Sundargarh, Kandhamal and Koraput districts. Cold wave conditions are expected to prevail in isolated pockets of Angul, Jharsuguda, Khordha and Jagatsinghpur, the IMD said.

Minimum temperatures recorded in various places of Odisha on Monday: