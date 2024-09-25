Rourkela: In yet another incident of rising crimes against women in Odisha's Steel City, a minor girl was allegedly gang raped at Raghunathpali in Rourkela. The incident took place at Raghunathpali Century Park on Sunday.

This is the third such incident in the past few days, triggering massive public outrage regarding the questionable law and order situation in the city.

As per reports, the girl had gone to a restaurant in Civil township with her friends when she was allegedly gang raped by five men. The matter came to the fore after she shared her ordeal and filed a police complaint in this regard on Tuesday.

Three days back, two minor siblings were allegedly gang raped by three youths in Rourkela. The girls had come to the city to buy shoes when the youths came in an autorickshaw and abducted them. They then took them to a secluded place and raped them, warning them of dire consequences if the minor s disclosed the matter.Somehow the two girls informed their relatives residing in Malgodown area in Rourkela and lodged complaints at the Plant Site Police Station.

A day before, a teacher had allegedly behaved inappropriately with a Class 9 girl at a private school in the town.

On September 16, another minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three boys, including two minor ones, in Kutra. The incident came to light after the victim filed a complaint in this regard with the Kutra police.