Nabarangpur: In a disturbing rise in juvenile offences, a 14 year-old boy allegedly murdered a five year-old child to avenge his father's humiliation in Odisha's Nabarangpur district on Friday.

The shocking incident took place in Krushnaguda village under Papadahandi police limits. The accused boy has been detained in police custody for questioning. The incident came to light after the child went missing and his body was subsequently found in a secluded place. Though the motive behind teenager's aggression is still being probed, it is suspected that he acted out of rage after his father was publicly shamed by the victim boy's father.

As per reports, one Siba Mahuria's five year-old son went missing on Friday morning. Family members along with villagers launched a frantic search only to find the child in a pool of blood in an uninhabited house in the teenager's neighbourhood. They informed the police immediately. On seeing the cops arrive, the accused boy feigned ignorance and tried to flee. However, suspecting his involvement after seeing his attempt to escape, locals detained the boy and handed him over to the police.

Later, investigation revealed that a few days back, Siba Mahuria had lost Rs 4,000. Unable to find the money, he alleged that the accused boy has stolen the money. Siba then called a village meeting and publicly shamed the boy's father after which tension erupted between the two families.

Police said the accused adolescent will be subjected to juvenile justice laws. "The boy acted out of anger to avenge his father's humiliation. He is being interrogated," they added.

The incident of the young child resorting to an act like murder out of sheer anger, has sent shock waves across the village.