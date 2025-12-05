Puri: In an extremely tragic outcome of ongoing marital conflict, a woman allegedly killed her toddler daughter by hanging her from a tree in Delang area of Odisha's Puri district on Friday. The one and half year old child's body was recovered by villagers who saw the baby being flung into a ditch after being hung.

The heart-wrenching event has been reported from Sadangoi village under Delang in Puri district. Though the reason behind the woman attempting to kill her own child is being probed, preliminary findings suggested that domestic unrest had triggered her to take such an extreme step.

Daughter was harassed by in-laws, claims accused's mother

As per reports, one Subash Baral of Sadangoi village married Dolly Parida’s daughter in 2012. The latter claimed that her daughter was in mental distress due to family disputes which pushed her to make such a drastic move. The accused woman's mother also alleged that she was constantly harassed by her in-laws.

On the other hand, Subash accused his wife of killing their daughter and dismissed the allegations. Police, meanwhile, have started investigation into the case. The accused woman is absconding after committing the crime, official sources said, adding that efforts are on to trace her at the earliest.

The incident has sent shock waves across the local community.

