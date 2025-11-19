Bhubaneswar: A four-year-old boy from Odisha's Kandhamal district died today after accidentally swallowing a small plastic toy that came inside a packet of chips. The tragic incident took place in Musumaha Pada near Shikaramaha village under Brahmanigaon police limits.

The child, identified as Bigil Pradhan, was the son of Ranjit Pradhan. According to family members, Bigil’s father had brought a packet of chips for him as usual. While playing with a toy gun that was inside the packet, the child accidentally swallowed it. The toy got stuck in his throat, as a result of which he struggled to breathe.

Child declared dead at hospital

Bigil’s parents tried to remove the toy on their own but failed. They rushed him to the Daringbadi Community health Centre, around 30 kilometres away, in critical condition. Doctors at the health centre declared him dead on arrival.

Dr Jakesh Samantaray, in charge of the Daringbadi Community Health Centre, said the boy’s father informed them that the toy from the chips packet had blocked the child’s airway, leading to the unfortunate incident.

A pall of gloom descended on the locality after the death of the child.