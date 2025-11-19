Baripada/Udala: Tension prevailed following the death of a man after he was beaten up mercilessly by locals on allegations of theft attempt in Udala in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. Police have detained at least 10 villagers in this connection.

The deceased was identified as Bapi Kolhar of Deula village.

As per reports, Bapi along with another man was apprehended by locals in Bisipur village within Udala police limits. While the exact cause of the brutal assault is not established yet, preliminary findings suggested that the duo was held by villagers while trying to pull off a heist.

They were thrashed ruthlessly following the allegations. While Bapi succumbed on the spot, his aide sustained critical injuries and was hospitalised. Eyewitnesses said the attack was triggered by a suspected loot bid by the two victims.

Police detain 10 villagers

Udala Police on getting information, arrived at the spot. After interrogation, ten villagers were taken into custody for interrogation. A case has been registered. Probe is underway to ascertain circumstances leading to the attack, official authorities said.

A few months back, a youth had been allegedly beaten to death by his friend over a heated altercation concerning distribution of money after a theft in Bhubaneswar. The gruesome murder had taken place in Somnath slum in Bharatpur police limits of the State Capital.

