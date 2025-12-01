Jharsuguda: A tragic incident occurred at Jharsuguda Railway Station in Odisha on Monday morning when a teacher lost his life after attempting to board a moving train.

Victim identified as 65-year-old teacher from Chhattisgarh

The deceased has been identified as B. Shibashankar (65), a native of Raipur in Chhattisgarh and a teacher at a school in Nuapali under Melchhamunda police limits in Bargarh district.

According to reports, the incident occured around 7:30 AM when Shibashankar tried to board the Jnaneshwari Express as it had already started moving. In the attempt, he lost his footing, slipped, and fell under the train.

People present on the platform immediately rushed to rescue him, but by the time they reached him, he had already been dragged under the wheels.

Police register case, body sent for post-mortem

Upon receiving information, the GRP police registered an unnatural death case, seized the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination.