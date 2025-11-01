Bargarh: Two separate incidents of death by hanging have triggered shock and grief in Odisha’s Bargarh district. In one case, an elderly couple reportedly died by suicide, while in the other, a married woman and paramour were found hanging after going missing for a week.

Elderly couple end lives

In the first incident, an elderly couple was found hanging at their residence in Ganjiha Tikra village under Bargarh Sadar police limits late Friday night.

The deceased have been identified as Kirati Pradhan (70) and his wife Shanti Pradhan (65).

Family members informed that the couple had been under mental distress for some time, though the exact reason is yet to be ascertained. Police have begun an investigation into the incident.

Woman and paramour found hanging

In a separate case, a woman and her paramour were found hanging from a mango tree near Bagarti Tikira under Attabira police limits.

The deceased have been identified as Himanshu Bhuye (41) of Sabarpada area and a 35-year-old woman from Bagarti Tikira (name changed).

Extra-marital relationship

As per reports, the two were in a relationship despite being married to other partners. Their families had reportedly objected to their extra-marital affairs. The duo had been missing for nearly a week, prompting their families to search for them.

On Thursday night, locals discovered the bodies hanging from a tree and alerted the police. Police recovered the bodies on Friday and registered a case at Attabira Police Station. Further investigation is underway.

Himanshu is survived by two children, while the woman was the mother of four.

Family refuses to accept woman’s body

While Himanshu’s body was handed over to his family after post-mortem, the woman’s family allegedly refused to receive her body, citing her elopement with a man from another caste. Her last rites were subsequently performed by a social organisation.