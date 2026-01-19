Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, will host a grand three-day Matsya-Pranee Samavesh Odisha (MPSO-2026) conclave in Bhubaneswar beginning from January 21 onwards, with the objective of strengthening rural livelihoods by bringing prosperity to the farming community across the state.

While briefing mediapersons here on Monday, Odisha’s Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Gokulananda Mallik said that this conclave would become a grand platform of awareness and prosperity for fish and livestock farmers.

He also shared information on the steps being taken to make Odisha self-reliant in the production of milk, meat, eggs, and fish.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will inaugurate MPSO-2026, with the theme 'Innovative interventions in Fisheries and Livestock for Vikashit Odisha.' This event will be held at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar between January 21-23.

The valedictory session will be graced by the Governor of Odisha Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati.

Over 8,000 farmers are likely to attend the conclave

As per official sources, more than 8,000 farmers, entrepreneurs and WSHG members, from each block of the state are expected to attend the three-day event on different days.

Similarly, around 348 farmers, with six from each sub-division, and entrepreneurs will be awarded as 'Champions' for their exemplary achievements in fish and livestock farming.

Similarly, best 20 officers of the Fisheries and ARD sector will also be felicitated for their contribution in development of the sector.

A programme ‘Ask the Minister’ will be held during the conclave allowing the farmers coming from across the state to pose their queries to the Fisheries Minister who will answer all their questions.

“The convention will provide a platform where farmers can directly raise their questions and concerns. We will make every effort to address these issues and find practical solutions,” he said, adding that senior officials and subject experts will engage in open discussions with stakeholders.

Several other programmes, panel discussions, exhibitions will be held during the three-day grand MPSO-2026 conclave.