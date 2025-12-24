Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police today arrested two persons on charges of harassing tourists at Khandagiri hills in the Odisha capital here and extorting money from them by posing as cops.

The accused duo has been identified as Joseph ME, a native of Kerala, and Jitendra Samantaray of Jagamara area of the capital city.

As per reports, the two accused persons were harassing tourists, especially young couples, at Khandagiri hills and extorting money from them by identifying themselves as police personnel.

A complaint in this regard had been lodged with Khandagiri police some days ago.

The police arrested the duo while they were harassing some visitors today. The cops, meanwhile, came to know that the accused duo had captured the photos of some young couples in their mobile phones, reports said.

“We have arrested the accused and launched a probe in this regard. We are now looking into their criminal antecedents,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP Tapas Chandra Pradhan.