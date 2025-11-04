Bhubaneswar: Odisha is set to hold the 84th edition of the Indian Road Congress (IRC) at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar from November 6 to 10, marking the state’s return as host of this prestigious national event after 10 years.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the five-day event, which will see participation from more than 3,500 delegates, including engineers, scientists, academicians, and administrators from across the country. The focus of this year’s congress will be on innovation, technology, and policy in road construction and maintenance.

Also read: All New Roads in Odisha to Be Developed as Green Corridors.

The last time Bhubaneswar hosted the IRC was in 2015, during its 75th edition. This will be the sixth time Odisha plays host to the event. The Congress is expected to serve as a major platform for exchanging ideas and exploring the future of India’s road infrastructure, especially as the country pushes for faster and more sustainable transport connectivity.

Agenda of the event

Over four days, technical experts and researchers will deliberate on the challenges in the road sector, share findings, and showcase innovations to strengthen India’s connectivity network. A technical exhibition, opening on November 6, will feature new products, materials, and engineering techniques used in modern road development.

A series of key meetings will also be held alongside the congress, including the 235th Council Meeting of the IRC on November 7, the 85th Highway Research Board Meeting on November 8, the 84th Business Meeting on November 9, and the 236th Council Meeting on November 10. These sessions will focus on investment priorities, policy frameworks, and the future roadmap for the country’s road sector.

Adding a cultural dimension, the Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture will organise performances showcasing the state’s traditional music, dance, and art, offering delegates a glimpse of Odisha’s rich heritage.

The event is expected to strengthen collaboration between government agencies, private enterprises, and academic institutions in advancing India’s transport infrastructure.