Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, today approved tenders for key irrigation projects in Jharsuguda and Kalahandi districts.

The state government will execute four lift irrigation projects in Jharsuguda district with an objective to create additional irrigation potential of 6,480 hectares.

As part of the projects, water will be lifted from IB river, Hirakud reservoir, and Bheden river through intake system and subsequent flow through pressurized distribution system, said the state government.

The State Cabinet approved a tender for execution of the irrigation projects with an expenditure of Rs 167.33 crore. A target has been set to complete the projects in three years.

“The farmers of at least 101 villages in Jharsuguda district will be benefitted by the four irrigation projects,” added the state government.

Similarly, the state government has decided to execute four more lift irrigation projects in Jharsuguda by lifting water from Hirakud reservoir, built across Mahanadi river. The projects will create additional irrigation potential of about 6,360 hectares.

The State Cabinet approved a tender for execution of the project with an expenditure of Rs 176.87 crore. The projects are likely to be completed in three years.

The irrigation projects will benefit the farmers of 75 villages in Jharsuguda, said the state government.

In a related development, the state government has planned to construct underground pipeline irrigation system for 5,000 hectares in the command area of Sandul Barrage Project in Kalahandi district.

The Odisha Cabinet approved a tender for execution of the irrigation project with an expenditure of Rs 154.72 crore.

The farmers of Karlamunda, Narla and Kesinga blocks of Kalahandi district will be benefitted by the project.