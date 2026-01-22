Bhubaneswar: Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Y.B. Khurania, on Thursday, hoisted the National Flag at the Udabali Island in Bhadrak district, reiterating the state and Central government's commitment to strengthening coastal and maritime security.

Addressing the gathering, DGP Khurania said Odisha has a coastline of nearly 574 km, which plays a vital role in economic activities, including major ports such as Paradip and Gopalpur.

He noted that the state also has 16 islands located along the coast, making coastal security a top priority for both the Union and state governments.

On the occasion, DGP Khurania said that a long-term initiative has been taken by the Odisha Police to strengthen and modernise the coastal security system along the state.

He noted that the state government has made an allocation of Rs 149 crore in the annual budget for this initiative during the current financial year.

The DGP told that in the past year, Odisha Police has been provided with enhanced resources to boost maritime surveillance.

"Advanced drones have been procured for aerial monitoring, and additional fishing trawlers have been hired to strengthen sea patrolling."

He said the number of patrol vessels has increased, leading to faster and more effective coastal surveillance.

CCTV systems to boost maritime security

He also added that CCTV systems are being installed at all major coastal fishing centres, with live feeds available at nearby marine police stations and the Central Command and Control Centre in Bhubaneswar.

The live feed from drone-mounted cameras will also be monitored at the central control room to ensure real-time aerial surveillance, the DGP said.

Special Police Officers have been deployed to intensify coastal patrolling and monitoring, he said, adding that a comprehensive multi-layered security mechanism is being put in place across all coastal and Island areas.

The DGP said the tradition of unfurling the Tricolour on all islands of Odisha on the occasion of Republic Day has been initiated to promote awareness about coastal security among the general public.

He expressed happiness over the large participation of local residents, NCC cadets and cultural groups at the event.

Thanking various government departments, agencies, the NCC Directorate and local cultural organisations for their support, the DGP said public participation will play a key role in making Odisha's coastal security even stronger in the coming days.