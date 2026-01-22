Cuttack:Odisha Vigilance on Thursday apprehended Janaki Ranjan Mallik, Revenue Inspector (RI) of Kakhadi Circle under Sadar Tahasil, Cuttack, while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a landowner.

Revenue Inspector nabbed in bribery trap

The bribe was demanded to submit a favourable report in a mutation case and issue the ROR (Patta).

Bribe demand and online application

The landowner had applied online for mutation and ROR issuance. RI Mallik fixed the hearing for January 27, 2026, but asked the applicant to report at his office on January 20. When the landowner visited, Mallik demanded Rs 10,000 to process the case favourably. Upon refusal, the landowner reported the matter to Vigilance authorities, the Vigilance said in a release.

Acting on the complaint, Odisha Vigilance set a trap and caught RI Mallik in his office while taking the bribe. The entire amount was recovered from his possession and seized.

Ongoing searches and investigation

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are being conducted at three locations linked to RI Mallik under the Disproportionate Assets angle. The Vigilance registered a case under Section 7 of the PC Amendment Act 2018 against the revenue official.