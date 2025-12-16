Bhadrak: A notorious criminal was injured in a police encounter in Odisha’s Bhadrak district on Tuesday and has been hospitalised.

According to Bhadrak SP Manoj Rout, the encounter took place in the Charampa Malgodown area when the Town Police team tried to stop an attempted robbery at a jewellery shop.

The injured criminal has been identified as Budhia alias Kamalakanta Das, who hails from Tudigadia village near Soro in Balasore district. He was involved in several criminal cases and had come to Bhadrak with the intention of committing a robbery.

Kamalakanta allegedly opened fire at the police team. In retaliation, police fired back, hitting him in the leg. He was seriously injured in the encounter.

The accused was first admitted to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital. As his condition worsened, doctors referred him to SCB Hospital in Cuttack for better treatment.

Police recovered an unfired bullet from Kamalakanta’s possession. Following the incident, a detailed investigation has been launched.

To maintain law and order, special police teams have been formed under the leadership of Bhadrak Town IIC Prabhash Mishra. Security checks and verification drives are being carried out at different locations across the town.

Further investigation into the case is underway.