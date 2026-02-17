Baripada: Amid rising concerns over road safety, two persons lost their lives and three others were injured in two separate road accidents in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district today.

The first mishap took place near Bholabeda Chhak under Bisoi police limits. According to preliminary reports, two motorcycles collided head-on, resulting in a severe impact. One of the riders, identified as Ravi Munda, died on the spot due to critical injuries. Three others who were travelling on the motorcycles sustained injuries in the crash.

Local residents rushed to the spot and alerted the police. The injured victims were initially provided first aid before being shifted to the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Rairangpur for further treatment. Their condition was stated to be stable, though they remain under medical observation.

Growing toll of accidents raises alarm

In another incident on the same day, a motorcycle collided with a pickup van near Dalki Chhak under Badampahar police station limits. The impact of the collision was so severe that the motorcyclist died at the scene. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Mahakud, a resident of Lokanathpur village under Bahalda police limits. Eyewitnesses said the pickup van driver fled the scene immediately after the accident, abandoning the vehicle. Police later reached the spot, seized the vehicle, and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Separate cases have been registered in connection with the two accidents, and investigations are underway to ascertain the exact cause of the mishaps. Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent such tragic incidents.

