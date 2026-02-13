Baripada: A tragic accident claimed three lives and left four others critically injured after a tractor overturned in Karanjia block of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Thursday night. All three including the driver were minors. The mishap took place near Murgasahi village when a group of villagers were returning to Rasamtola after watching a local match.

The deceased were identified as Pagulu (16), Jalia (14) and Sunaram Mahakud (12). Pagulu was behind the wheels. All three were residents of Karanjia.

As per reports, around seven to eight people - mostly minors - were heading home in the tractor after attending a sports festival in Khadikudar village when Pagulu lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn on the roadside. While the vehicle was mangled under the impact of the accident, Pagulu along with Jalia and Sunaram succumbed on the spot. Four others sustained critical injuries.

Eyewitnesses said the tractor was moving along a rural stretch when it reportedly skidded and toppled, trapping several passengers underneath. Locals rushed to the spot immediately after hearing cries for help and managed to pull out the injured. The victims were shifted to a nearby health facility but the driver and two children were declared dead on arrival. Four others, who sustained grievous injuries, are undergoing treatment and are said to be in critical condition. Medical officials are closely monitoring their health status.

Rural road safety concerns surface

Police from Karanjia reached the accident site soon after receiving information and have launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the mishap. Preliminary reports suggested that overloading and possible loss of balance may have contributed to the accident, though the exact cause is yet to be ascertained. Official sources informed that none of the minors possessed Aadhaar cards. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further legal procedures are underway.

Meanwhile, local residents have called for stricter implementation of road safety regulations in rural areas, with negligent driving coming under sharp focus to prevent such mishaps in the future.

