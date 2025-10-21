Bargarh: In yet another incident raising serious posers on the state of affairs in prisons, an under-trial died under mysterious circumstances in Bargarh jail in Odisha on Monday. The deceased was identified as Giridhari Bahidar (38), a resident of Jahnapada village in Attabira. Bahidar reportedly died after coming in contact with a live power line. It is still unknown whether it was an act of suicide or accidental death.

As per reports, Bahidar was lodged in the district jail in a POCSO case since August. He was in cell 8.

Sources said other inmates woke up late in the night after hearing Bahidar's scream. They saw him clutching a live wire and rushed to remove it from his grip. While the power was immediately disconnected, Bahidar succumbed a little while later. The electrocution is suspected to be a deliberate act.

Police said the exact cause of death will be established after the postmortem process is carried out. An inquiry has been initiated.

The incident comes close on the heels of two undertrial prisoners from Bihar escaping from Choudwar Circle Jail in Cuttack. The duo, who was lodged in the prison in connection with a murder case, managed to cut through the bars of their cell amid Dusshera festivities and flee.

The repeated instances of such security breaches and lack of vigilance on activities of jail inmates has highlighted the urgent need for the prison administration to step up.

Also read: Prison Break in Cuttack: Two Murder Accused Flee Choudwar Circle Jail