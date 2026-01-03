Bhubaneswar: To mark the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, students of all educational institutions across Odisha will recite the National Song on the occasion of National Youth Day on January 12.

On the occasion, students will collectively sing Vande Mataram and recite the "Atmanirbhar Bharat Swadeshi Sankalp". Each institution will also nominate one student as an "Atmanirbhar Bharat Ambassador". Various competitions will be organised for students and meritorious participants will be felicitated. Youth clubs across the state will also participate in the collective singing programme, said the state government today.

The Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department has given instructions to all district collectors for smooth implementation of the programme. As part of the preparations, a statewide Vande Mataram training programme was organised. The state was divided into five zones—Jeypore, Berhampur, Balasore, Sambalpur and Bhubaneswar—for conducting zonal-level training programmes.

Zonal training programmes were held at Berhampur, Balasore and Jeypore on December 23, 30 and 31 respectively. The Sambalpur zonal training was completed yesterday while the Bhubaneswar zonal training concluded today.

National Youth Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda

Three teachers from each block, municipal corporation, NAC (Two teachers from school level and one from college or university level) nominated by the respective district collectors, participated in the zonal-level training programmes.

These trained participants will further impart training at the Vande Mataram training programmes which will be organised at block, municipal corporation, and NAC levels. The Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department has directed the authorities to complete the training programmes by January 10.

Addressing the Bhubaneswar zonal-level training programme held at Utkal University on Saturday, Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said that Vande Mataram became the voice of India’s freedom movement and continues to inspire national consciousness and patriotic fervour. The song instils courage and strength among citizens, he added.

Notably, the National Youth Day is celebrated in India on January 12 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.