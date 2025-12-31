Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has banned the organisation of marathons, walkathons and similar road runs on the busy stretch between Behera Sahi Chhak and Nandankanan Square in Bhubaneswar in the interest of public safety and smooth traffic movement.

In a public advisory, the Commissionerate Police said several marathon and walkathon events are being organised on important city roads, leading to traffic congestion and posing serious risks to commuters. The stretch from Kalinga Stadium to Nandankanan Square has been identified as a high-traffic corridor where such events can disrupt vehicular movement and endanger public safety.

The Commissionerate Police clarified that merely submitting an application does not mean permission has been granted. Organisers must obtain prior written approval from the competent authority before making any arrangements for road runs or similar events. Failure to do so will make organisers liable for legal action and any financial loss arising from such events, the advisory said.

The advisory further stated that filing an application does not confer any right to conduct a marathon or road event unless written permission is formally issued.

To avoid inconvenience to the public, organisers have been advised not to plan events on the Behera Sahi Chhak to Nandankanan Square stretch and instead consider alternative routes.

The Commissionerate Police said prior permission must be obtained from the Licensing Cell under the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar UPD, and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, before organising any such event.

The Commissionerate Police warned that non-compliance with these directions will invite appropriate legal action as per law.