Bhubaneswar: A thick blanket of dense fog enveloped Bhubaneswar and several other parts of Odisha on Saturday morning, disrupting normal life amid prevailing winter conditions.

Poor visibility hits road movement

Reduced visibility due to dense fog severely affected vehicular movement in the state capital and on major roads across Odisha. In many areas, visibility dropped to less than 50 metres, forcing commuters to drive cautiously and delaying early-morning travel.

Paradip affected for the first time this season

In a rare occurrence this winter, dense fog disrupted normal life in the port city of Paradip, impacting routine activities and transportation during the morning hours.

IMD issues dense to very dense fog warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for dense to very dense fog in several parts of Odisha for the next four days, cautioning residents and motorists to remain alert.

Districts likely to witness severe fog on January 4–5

According to IMD forecasts, dense to very dense fog is likely to engulf isolated pockets of Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Jajpur districts during the morning hours of January 4 and 5.

Isolated dense fog with visibility dropping below 50 metres has also been predicted for Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Angul, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts during the same period.

Fog conditions to persist till January 7

The IMD has further warned of dense fog with visibility below 50 metres in Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Ganjam and Gajapati districts during the mornings of January 6 and 7.

Authorities have advised commuters to exercise caution, particularly during early morning hours, as foggy conditions are expected to persist across the state.