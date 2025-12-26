Bhubaneswar: Jyotsna Sabar, a 17-year-old weightlifter from Odisha, was conferred with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar today. President Droupadi Murmu felicitated the weightlifter with the award at an event in New Delhi.

Altogether 21 children from across the country were conferred with the Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar on the occasion.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is India’s highest civilian honour for individuals aged five to 18, instituted to recognise exceptional achievements across diverse fields like art and culture, innovation, science and technology, social service, sports and instances of bravery.

Jyotsna Sabar, a native of Gajapati district, created a youth Asian record for total lift at the Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships in Doha in 2024. The young weightlifter clinched gold medals in snatch (60kg), clean and jerk (75kg) and overall category (60+75=135kg) in the 40kg section of the championships.

CM Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated the young weightlifter

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated Jyotsna Sabar on being conferred with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. The Chief Minister described the young weightlifter as the pride of Odisha.

“Rising from a remote tribal region in Gajapati, Jyotsna’s journey to the pinnacle of international weightlifting is truly extraordinary. By setting the Asian Youth Record and winning medals at World, Asian, and Commonwealth Championships, she has brought immense pride to Odisha and the nation,” said Majhi in a social media post.

Jyotsna’s achievement is exemplary of the grit and limitless potential of Odisha’s youth. Odisha stands firmly behind the young weightlifter as she continues to inspire and reach new milestones, he added.