Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu addressed the Odisha Assembly on the first day of the Winter Session today.

Murmu, a former MLA and Minister in Odisha, turned emotional while addressing the House in the presence of Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Speaker Surama Padhy, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram.

“It feels like a homecoming. I had begun my public life from this august House. This House taught me many things. I have reached the highest constitutional post in India due to the teachings of this House and the blessings of the people of Odisha. I feel extremely happy to be here today,” said Murmu.

On the occasion, the President highlighted the contribution of Odisha in the 1857 Sepoy Mutiny and the freedom struggle against the British Rule.

President remembered the contributions of freedom fighters from Odisha

“Many great sons of Odisha including Veer Surendra Sai, Baji Rout, Laxman Nayak had sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle. The people of Odisha have much contribution in the nation making,” she stated.

The President remembered the role played by leaders like Madhu Sudan Das, Gopabandhu Das, Harekrushna Mahtab and Biju Patnaik in the development of Odisha.

“Successive governments and Chief Ministers in Odisha have tried their best to develop the state. I pay my tributes to them. Current Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his government introduced several welfare measures for the people,” she said.

Murmu hailed the Subhadra Yojana of the state government for its contribution towards women empowerment. “Many women in Odisha have become Lakhpati Didis by utilizing the financial assistance under the Subhadra scheme,” she opined.

The President urged the legislators to lead the people by example. “Your words and deeds in the Assembly as well as in public will set example for the people. You should be extremely careful in this regard,” she said.