Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today visited the iconic Statue of Equality in Hyderabad and paid homage to Jagadguru Sri Ramanujacharya, the revered philosopher, saint, and social reformer whose teachings on equality, compassion, and social harmony continue to inspire generations.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain and other senior officials. During the visit, the delegation met Sri Sri Tridandi Chinna Srimanta Narayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamiji and held meaningful interactions on India’s spiritual traditions, inclusive philosophy, and the relevance of Ramanujacharya’s teachings in contemporary society.

Swamiji extended his blessings to the Chief Minister and conveyed his best wishes for the peace, progress, and prosperity of the people of Odisha.

CM unveiled Odia bhajan on Sri Ramanujacharya

As part of the visit, the Chief Minister also unveiled the Odia bhajan on Sri Ramanujacharya, authored by Sri Sri Tridandi Ahobila Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamiji. The song seeks to make the life, philosophy, and spiritual message of Sri Ramanujacharya accessible to Odia devotees, further strengthening Odisha’s cultural and spiritual connect with India’s civilizational heritage of Ramanujacharya philosophy.

Sharing his experience after the visit, Majhi said that the Statue of Equality is not only a magnificent symbol of India’s spiritual legacy but also a powerful reminder of the timeless values of social justice, inclusiveness, and human dignity championed by Sri Ramanujacharya. He noted that such values continue to guide Odisha’s vision of balanced development, social harmony, and people-centric governance.

The visit reaffirmed Odisha’s deep respect for India’s spiritual heritage and its commitment to upholding the ideals of equality, wisdom, and harmony in public life, inspired by the enduring teachings of Sri Ramanujacharya.