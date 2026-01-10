Rayagada: A minor fire broke out at a cinema hall in Odisha’s Rayagada district on Saturday during celebrations by fans of actor Prabhas for the release of his much-anticipated film The RajaSaab. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to reports, fans of the south Indian superstar were performing ‘Aarti’ in front of the screen inside Ashok Talkies in Rayagada town to mark the release of the horror-comedy film. The incident reportedly occurred due to carelessness while carrying out the ritual.

Also Read: Ama Bus gutted in fire in Bhubaneswar; passengers escape unhurt

Aarti plate sparks fire

Sources said the fire broke out after an Aarti plate accidentally fell inside the hall. Papers scattered on the floor quickly caught fire, leading to brief panic among moviegoers.

Also Read: Odisha gripped by severe cold wave; Bhubaneswar shivers at 9.2°C, coldest in 22 Years

Fire brought under control promptly

The situation was brought under control swiftly by the fans present at the spot, preventing the fire from spreading further. Fire services were not required to intervene, officials said.

No injuries reported

Fortunately, no injuries or loss of life were reported in the incident. The cinema hall later resumed normalcy.

About The RajaSaab

Directed by Maruthi Dasari, The RajaSaab follows the story of a young heir who balances his royal legacy with a rebellious spirit as he rises to power and establishes unconventional rules. The film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab.

The film was released theatrally worldwide on January 9, 2026.