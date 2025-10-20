Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, a woman sustained critical injuries after she was allegedly hacked by one of her family members over a land dispute in Odisha's Keonjhar district on Sunday night.

The woman was identified as Basanti Nayak, a widow from Golabandha village in Hatadihi.

As per reports, Basanti's brother in-law Budhia Nayak was harbouring grudge against her since a long time over property issues. He had even planned to eliminate her and made multiple futile attempts in the past. However, on Sunday, on getting to know that she was alone in her house, he took advantage of the situation.He went over and suddenly attacked her with an axe.

On hearing loud screams, neighbours rushed to her rescue. Budhia tried to fleebut was later tracked and detained in police custody. Basanti was immediately shifted to Anandpur hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Police said they are interrogating the accused to establish the motive behind such violence. Preliminary probe suggested that land dispute had soured relations in the family.

In a similar incident, a young man and his wife sustained critical injuries after they were attacked by their uncle in Subarnapur district. As their condition is serious, they were referred to VIMSAR Burla. The incident occurred in Tingerkata village within Dunguripali police limits. The victim Kishore Khanda was reportedly involved in a conflict with his uncle over a land dispute.

