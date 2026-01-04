Bhubaneswar: A woman teacher was found dead in her house under mysterious circumstances in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district today.

The incident took place at Umerkote in Nabarangpur. The deceased has been identified as Sanjana Mistry (27), wife of Anupam Chand of the locality. Sanjana was working as an assistant teacher in a government high school.

As per reports, Anupam, the younger son of businessman Kabul Chand, had tied the nuptial knot with Sanjana, the daughter of Pravash Kumar Mistry of Raighar area in July 2024.

The family members of Anupam, including his father, mother and elder brother, were allegedly torturing Sanjana for her father’s inability to provide a car as dowry during the wedding ceremony, reports said.

Victim’s father alleged that she had been killed over dowry

The victim reportedly informed this to her parents a few days ago and urged them to take her to their native place.

The woman teacher was found hanging in her bedroom today morning. On being informed, the police reached the spot and seized the body before sending it for postmortem.

Sanjana’s father lodged a complaint in this regard with Umerkote police and alleged that she had been killed by her in-laws over dowry.

On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case and detained Anupam for questioning. Anupam’s family, however, claimed that Sanjana died by suicide.