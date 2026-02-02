Balasore: A minor dispute escalated into a violent attack, leaving a youth critically injured in Basta area of Odisha's Balasore district today.

The victim, identified as Gagan Sethi, a resident of Kudia village, is critical and currently undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital. As per reports, Gagan was sleeping on the Kodia bridge when two youths—Buddhiram Kisku and Kadh Kisku from neighbouring Machhia village—arrived at the spot and kicked Gagan’s footwear. As a result, the footwear fell off the bridge. Enraged by the incident, Gagan reportedly hurled abuses at the two, which led to a heated argument between them.

The dispute soon escalated into a violent scuffle, during which Buddhiram and Kadh allegedly slammed Gagan to the ground. Gagan sustained serious injuries to his spine and head in the attack.

Family files complaint, police probe begins

Hearing the commotion, local villagers rushed to the spot and rescued Gagan. He was initially taken to Basta Hospital. But as his condition deteriorated, doctorts referred him to Cuttack for advanced treatment.

Following the incident, Gagan’s family lodged a written complaint at the police station. Police have launched an investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, the accused—Buddhiram Kisku and Kadh Kisku—have reportedly fled the scene and remain absconding.

