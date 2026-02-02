Bhubaneswar: In a major revamp of the Mission Shakti programme, the Odisha government has announced smartphones and introduction of a new dress code for women members.

New dress code from April 1

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Monday said the new dress code will come into effect from April 1, coinciding with Utkal Dibas. She described the move as a symbolic new beginning for lakhs of women associated with Mission Shakti across the state.

Smartphones and ID Cards for Members

As part of the initiative, Mission Shakti women will be provided smartphones along with official identity cards. The ID cards will serve as formal identification, facilitating smoother coordination with government departments, banks, and other financial institutions.

Boost to Digital Empowerment

The smartphones are expected to significantly enhance the digital capabilities of Mission Shakti members by enabling financial transactions, digital payments, access to welfare schemes, and more effective promotion of self-help group activities, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

The measures aim to strengthen financial inclusion and improve the overall functioning of Mission Shakti groups, reinforcing the state’s commitment to women-led development.