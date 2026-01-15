Bhubaneswar: A youth died after he accidentally fell into an open drain in the Odisha capital here today.

The incident took place at Saliasahi slum in the capital city. The deceased has been identified as Sinu Gagarai of the slum, reports said.

The youth reportedly fell into the newly-constructed drain at the slum after he slipped his feet. He reportedly sustained grievous injuries on his head.

The locals rescued the youth and rushed him to the Capital Hospital in a critical condition. However, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Detailed report awaited.