Puri: In a rare and remarkable event, Olive Ridley turtles laid eggs on the busy Puri Blue Flag Beach, marking the first such occurrence in the history of Puri. The incident has drawn the attention of environmentalists and wildlife officials.

Rare nesting on a crowded urban beach

According to reports, the sea turtles came ashore and laid eggs at the beach despite the heavy human presence in the area. This is the first time that the turtles have chosen a densely crowded urban stretch of the beach within the city limits for nesting.

114 eggs under protection

Officials and staff have identified around 114 eggs, which are currently being guarded to ensure their safety. The eggs are expected to be handed over to the forest department for proper conservation and monitoring.

Temporary turtle protection camps set up

Along the coastline from Devi River Mouth to Puri, the forest department has established 14 temporary turtle protection camps. These camps have been set up to provide a safe environment for turtles to lay eggs during the nesting season.

Concerns over declining nesting in Puri

Environmentalists have raised concerns that turtle nesting on Puri Beach has been declining in recent years. Some experts claim that the existing hatcheries are not sufficiently secure, which may be forcing turtles to search for alternative nesting sites.

They believe this could be the reason why the turtles laid eggs outside the designated hatchery areas this time.

The unusual nesting event has sparked renewed discussions about strengthening conservation efforts to protect the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles along the Odisha coastline.