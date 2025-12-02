Astarang (Puri): The endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles are facing a grave threat along the Puri coastline, as a large number of carcasses have been found washed ashore at the Devi River mouth in Astarang.

Illegal trawler movement in prohibited zones threatens endangered sea turtles

The deaths are being linked to the alleged movement of trawlers in prohibited fishing zones, raising alarm among locals and wildlife conservationists.

Illegal fishing amid mating season

The incident comes at a critical time when the Olive Ridleys have entered their annual mating season off the Puri coast. Despite strict restrictions, illegal fishing activities continue unabated, endangering the species that is already classified as vulnerable.

As per wildlife regulations:

Trawlers must operate 20 km away from the shore

Motorboat fishermen are restricted to 5 km from the shore during the mating period

However, fishermen are reportedly violating these rules, posing a serious threat to the turtles.

Carcasses polluting the river mouth

Locals say the carcasses are floating in large numbers, causing severe pollution in the area.

“The carcasses of Olive Ridleys are found floating in the river, leaving the entire atmosphere polluted. Forest officials are burying the carcasses under the soil,” a local resident said.

Recent seizures not enough

The forest department recently seized two trawlers and arrested eight crew members for illegal fishing near Konark. However, volunteers argue that enforcement remains weak.

“Patrolling is still insufficient, which is why illegal fishing continues inside prohibited areas,” said volunteer Jayant Kumar Nayak.

Devi River Mouth turning into a ‘Death Trap’

With the mating process currently underway, wildlife activists warn that the Devi River mouth may turn into a death trap for Olive Ridleys if the prohibitory measures are not tightened immediately.