Bhubaneswar: The Centre's ambitious ‘One Nation, One Police Uniform’ initiative is all set to roll out with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directing 16 states and Union Territories including Odisha to submit needful data in this regard by November 4.

The official notification sought detailed information on police uniforms and allowances from 16 states including Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarkhand.

Data sought on uniform costs and allowances

The direction mandates submission of rank-wise information on two key aspects - current uniform costs and annual allowances ranging from the post of constable to deputy superintendent of police.

The deadline for providing the essential inputs is November 4.

Following the notification, the State Police Headquarters in Odisha has been instructed by the DGP Control Room to put together necessary details and forward the same within the stipulated time.

While the emphasis will be on maintaining a semblance of overall uniformity, States will be allowed to preserve their unique identities by opting to retain their emblems and ranks.

BPR&D to oversee design details

The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) will be spearheading the design work which includes careful consideration of material, insignia, colour codes and cost factors to ensure a uniform national policy. The standardised police attire, once decided, will be adopted across the country for functional unity.

The concept of a common police uniform had first been mooted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2022, with an aim to foster a sense of institutional unity.

