Bhubaneswar: In his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lauded Koraput Coffee as a symbol of Odisha’s pride and a remarkable example of how passion and perseverance can transform lives.

Highlighting the success story of coffee cultivators from southern Odisha, the Prime Minister said that many people from the state had written to him urging that Koraput Coffee be featured in his popular programme. Responding to their sentiments, he described the coffee as not only “amazing in taste” but also as a catalyst for social and economic change in the region.

“There are people in Koraput who are cultivating coffee through their sheer passion. They were doing handsome jobs in the corporate world, but liked coffee so much that they entered this field and are now successfully working in it,” Modi said.

PM hails Koraput Coffee

The Prime Minister also emphasised the role of women in the coffee sector, noting that many have found empowerment and prosperity through coffee cultivation. “They have gained both respect and prosperity through coffee,” he remarked.

Calling it “truly delectable”, Modi said Koraput Coffee is a matter of pride for Odisha and stands as a shining example of how local produce can gain national recognition through quality and commitment.

Koraput, a picturesque district in southern Odisha, has emerged as a promising centre for coffee cultivation in recent years. Its favourable climate and altitude make it ideal for producing premium-quality coffee that has begun to attract both domestic and global attention.

