Bhubaneswar: Online ticket booking has begun for historical Odia play 'Ahe Nilashaila', which will be staged at Rabindra Mandap in Bhubaneswar from January 15, 2026 to January 18, 2026. The play will be performed for four consecutive days, with each show starting at 6 pm.

Presented by Choklate Productions in association with Khimji Jewellers, 'Ahe Nilashaila' has been widely appreciated by viewers across Odisha. The play was previously staged at several venues and has received overwhelming response from audiences.

Online tickets available on BookMyShow

Advance tickets for the play are available online through BookMyShow. Soon after online booking opened, a strong response was seen from theatre enthusiasts. Viewers can book tickets through the platform to secure seats in advance. Link for booking tickets: https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/ahe-nilashaila/ET00453898

For further details regarding the play and ticket booking, Choklate Productions has requested interested viewers to contact 9853035104 or 8908020104.

About the play

Directed by noted theatre director Lala Biren Ray, 'Ahe Nilashaila' narrates a powerful historical story centred on devotion and sacrifice. The play portrays the hardships faced by Gajapati King Ramachandra Deva II in his efforts to protect Lord Jagannath's honour from the malicious intentions of Naib Nazim Taqi Khan.

The storyline is partly inspired by the renowned novel 'Nila Saila' by Sahitya Akademi Award-winning Odia writer Surendra Mohanty. The script has been jointly written by eminent playwrights Shankar Prasad Tripathi and Dr. Pratima Hota.