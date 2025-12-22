Bhubaneswar: Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha for its alleged failure on the economic front.

The Naveen Patnaik-led party alleged that the GSDP growth rate as well as the industrial growth rate have fallen during the BJP rule in the state.

“The Double-Engine government had come to power with the slogan of ‘Double Development’, but Central assistance has gone down by 18.19 per cent, while the GSDP growth rate has fallen from 9.6 per cent to 7.2 per cent. Industrial growth rate has declined from 8.7 per cent to 6.1 per cent. On the other hand, the unemployment rate in the State has increased to 3.9 per cent,” claimed the Opposition party.

According to BJD, the pro-investment ecosystem created in Odisha during the successive tenures of former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been completely destroyed by the BJP government.

The BJP government has deliberately discontinued ‘Entrepreneur’s Week’ initiative which, during the BJD government, used to encourage MSMEs, new entrepreneurs and startups. Investment proposals worth Rs 16 lakh crore were received during three editions of ‘Make in Odisha’ conclaves during the BJD rule. However, the BJP government has failed to implement those projects, alleged the Opposition party.

Odisha had recorded highest industrial growth between 2015 and 2024, claimed BJD

“Between 2015 and 2024, Odisha had recorded the highest industrial growth in India. Due to successful industrialization in the state, industry contributed 51 per cent to the GSDP. Similarly, 17 lakh MSME units were established during the successive BJD governments. Separate policies were brought in for industrialization and investment in various sectors,” it added.

The regional party further claimed that several industrial houses have relocated their proposed projects from Odisha to other states during the BJP rule.

“Although the BJP government claims a lot about industrialization, the JSW Group’s EV battery project worth Rs 40,000 crore has already been shifted to Maharashtra, and the Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel project worth Rs 1 lakh crore has been shifted from Kendrapara to Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, the S. Ram - N. Ram semiconductor project and the Waaree Solar project have also left Odisha,” stated the BJD.

The Opposition party asked the BJP government to work on the ground instead of making false propaganda and promotional advertisement in the field of industry and investment.