Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has directed that Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel be deployed if necessary during eviction drives against illegal encroachment on government land under the Chilika tehsil.

The court instructed the Khordha SP to ensure adequate police deployment on the date fixed by the tehsildar or the authorised officer for eviction. If sufficient police personnel are not available, CRPF may be deployed to support the eviction process.

Three-month deadline to clear encroachments

The order also stated that eviction must be carried out strictly as per law based on the joint field inquiry report submitted on August 2, 2023, and in compliance with the Revenue and Disaster Management Department’s guidelines dated July 5, 2024. Authorities have been directed to conduct further verification where necessary and proceed with demolition of illegal encroachments and constructions. The entire exercise must be completed within three months.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice M.S. Raman issued the direction while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Gopinath Biswal and 13 others from Bhagabatipur village under Tangi police limits.

PIL filed over illegal construction on government land

According to case details, government grazing land in Bhagabatipur under Chilika tehsil had been illegally encroached upon, and unlawful structures were constructed on the land. The PIL challenging this encroachment was filed in 2014.

Residents of the village have reportedly been protesting such encroachment since 1990, repeatedly filing complaints with authorities. However, no action was taken to remove the encroachers. In 1994, the Khordha Sub-Collector had directed the tehsildar to stop all construction on the government land, but illegal encroachments continued uninterrupted.

Due to prolonged inaction by authorities, the affected villagers approached the High Court seeking intervention—resulting in the latest directive.